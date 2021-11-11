New Zealand are the strongest team in all formats, says Atherton

New Zealand have shown they are the strongest team across all formats of the game after reaching the final of the Twenty20 World Cup, former England captain Michael Atherton said.

Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten 72 and Jimmy Neesham's blistering cameo in Abu Dhabi led New Zealand to a dramatic five-wicket win over England as they entered their first T20 World Cup final on Wednesday.

The 'Black Caps' reached the final of the 50-overs World Cup in 2019 and beat India this year to win the inaugural World Test Championship title.

"They are an outstanding team, in all formats of the game really," Atherton told Sky Sports.

"Across formats, you would have to say they are the strongest team at the moment so congratulations to them, a fantastic achievement with limited resources in terms of personnel and money and things that we've often talked about."

Meanwhile, England captain Eoin Morgan hopes to lead the team at the 2022 Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, the 35-year-old said after his side bowed out.

England lost a dramatic contest by five wickets to New Zealand in Abu Dhabi, putting an end to their dream of becoming the reigning champions in the one-day and T20 formats.

Morgan, who led England to 50-over World Cup glory in 2019, has played more than 100 T20 internationals for the team.

Asked if he would like to continue as captain after Wednesday's defeat, Morgan said: "I hope so."

"I'm still offering enough within the side. I absolutely love playing cricket at the moment for that changing room.

"The guys give everything. They're at the forefront of change on and off the field and we have a lot of things to be proud about. I'm incredibly proud to be the leader."

"We're devastated. To be on the wrong side of a close game is not easy to take," Morgan said.

"We were right in the game probably until Jimmy Neesham came to the wicket, if not ahead of the game."

On a pitch where England's star-studded batting lineup struggled to clear the ropes, Neesham belted three sixes in his audacious late-order assault.

"I think it was a very closely fought game right throughout. I thought Jimmy Neesham was probably the only guy that came out and was showing the ability to strike the ball cleanly from ball one," Morgan said.

"Hitting ability within our squad is quite strong, and the indication that the guys didn't feel like they could clear the ropes due to the nature of the pitch was a good indication that it wasn't coming on to the bat that well.

"I think that continued throughout the Black Caps' innings until he came to the crease." - Reuters