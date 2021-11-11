'Job finished? I don't think so', says New Zealand's Neesham

As New Zealand celebrated wildly upon beating England in the T20 World Cup semifinal on Wednesday, all-rounder James Neesham gave a quiet reminder of the side's determination to erase past heartbreaks by winning the decider.

Neesham, who thrashed 27 runs off 11 balls to help them reach their developed countries T20 final, sat with arms crossed and a sphinx-like expression as team mates leapt to their feet and punched the air after the five-wicket win was sealed.

A photo of the moment went viral on social media and Neesham retweeted it with the caption: “Job finished? I don't think so.”

Long after players and officials walked off the turf at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Neesham was still sitting on the sidelines, staring out into space.

The team's batting coach Luke Ronchi was impressed with his reserve.

“It’s always nice winning semifinals and getting into finals, isn’t it?” he told reporters.

“But all that means is you have another game left.”

New Zealand will meet either Australia or Pakistan, who play later on Thursday, in Sunday's final.

For a country of five million people, the “Black Caps” have long punched above their weight in cricket and captured the inaugural World Test Championship in June by beating Virat Kohli's India.

Success in the biggest showpieces of short format cricket has proved elusive, however.

New Zealand reached the final of the last two 50-over World Cups, losing to England by a technicality in the 2019 classic, four years after being well-beaten by Australia in the 2015 decider.

After losing the 2019 final on boundary-count, the since abandoned method of determining the champion after a tied “Super Over”, Neesham captured New Zealand's 2019 heartbreak on Twitter, saying: “Kids, don't take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy.”

Two years later, New Zealand and Neesham have another chance at redemption.

Meanwhile, opener Daryl Mitchell said NZ needed generous help from Lady Luck to prevail against England.

Chasing a tricky 167 on a track where England's star-studded line-up struggled to fire, New Zealand had their own difficulties with the bat that left them needing 57 runs from the last four overs.

Neesham then exploded with the bat, belting an 11-ball 27 and Mitchell, who remained not out after a 47-ball 72, guided New Zealand home.

They hit a combined seven sixes, including two occasions when Chris Jordan and Jonny Bairstow caught the ball near the rope but just could not cheque their momentum.

“Look, we were obviously very lucky at times,” Mitchell, who was adjudged man-of-the-match for his stellar innings, told reporters.

“A couple sailed over the ropes that could have been a metre shorter and we're all out.

“But at the same time we always knew that as long as we kept sort of just within the certain numbers that we felt comfortable with that we were always in with a chance.”

It took a special cameo from Neesham to win the match but Mitchell said New Zealand were always in the contest.

“It probably sounds weird, but it never felt like it was out of our grasp,” the 30-year-old said.

“I think especially with that smaller side boundary on one side, we knew that there were going to be matchups there that might suit us towards the end.” — Reuters