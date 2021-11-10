All Proteas role players need to discuss taking the knee — Bavuma

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma says a thorough conversation about taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement is still to take place as they prepare for a home series against the Netherlands later in November.

The Proteas camp was the talk of the ICC T20 World Cup recently after first a photograph was beamed across the world depicting the players taking various stances including holding a fist to their chests, taking the knee and standing at attention, in support of antiracism.

This was compounded when batsman Quinton de Kock made himself unavailable for selection for their second clash against the West Indies after a directive from CSA that all players be required to exercise the gesture.

De Kock later apologised for his actions, but not before the skipper faced world media to answer questions on the issue.

Speaking at the team’s arrival press conference, Bavuma said the conversation around the gesture was yet to be discussed among all the “role players and decisionmakers”.

“Originally it was decided that the team would take the opportunity to show their gesture in their particular way

“Things obviously changed within the World Cup.

“As a team, we haven’t spoken yet.

“I guess everyone will have to get together.

“A guy like Dean Elgar will have to be a part of that conversation to see how we are going to do things going forward and I would assume that all role players and decisionmakers will be involved to make that decision,” Bavuma said.

Asked about the press conference in the wake of what had taken place right before the crunch game against the West Indies, Bavuma said: “I found myself in a position having to weigh up both sides of the story and then being able to express my opinion.

“The best way to go about something you don’t have a lot of time to comment about, is to stick to the merits and not let it become too premeditated or scripted and fake.”

Bavuma said all the pressures he had faced both on and off the field in recent months had prepared him for what is set to be a challenging series hosting India in 2021.

“We know the India series is a big one for us as a team, especially as a Test team.

“I think with Dean as captain, he was in the West Indies and the team did very well, but I think India will present a different, stronger type of challenge for the red-ball players.

“I guess you could say that my experiences of late have prepared me.

“I think if I look at my Proteas career, there has always been some type of pressure around me and rightfully so.

“As an international cricketer, that is the environment you operate in.”

The right handed batter said the team had discussed the potential return of fans to the grounds and they were excited about being able to play in front of them again.

