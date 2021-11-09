Gelvandale bowlers shine in losing cause against Madibaz 1

Fifteen-year-old spinner Esa Gangat’s performance impresses

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Mecer Madibaz 1 captain Kyle Jacobs said despite his side’s victory over TAL Gelvandale Cricket Club, they did not have it all their own way on the opening weekend of the EP Premier League on Saturday.



Jacobs noted the impressive performance by 15-year-old Gelvandale spinner Esa Gangat, who took four wickets for just 14 runs in his 10 overs, as one of the standout performances during their 39-run victory over Gelvandale at the Madibaz Oval. ..