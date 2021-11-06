Proteas beat England but knocked out of World Cup

England reached the semifinals of the Twenty20 World Cup despite their 10-run loss to SA on Saturday with Ashes rivals Australia also making the last four from Group I.

With Australia beating West Indies in the previous match of the day, SA needed a victory and a huge run rate boost to be the second team from Group I to make the last four.

They showed some intent with the bat and Rassie van der Dussen blasted an unbeaten 94 off 60 balls to propel SA to 189-2, their highest score of the tournament.

Their total meant SA had to restrict England to 131 or fewer to make the semifinals ahead of Australia, while scoring 87 was enough for Eoin Morgan's team.

Moeen Ali (37) and Dawid Malan (33) chipped in with breezy cameos to snuff out SA's semifinal hopes but Kagiso Rabada's final over hat-trick restricted England to 179-8 snapping their winning streak in the tournament. -Reuters