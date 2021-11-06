Magala magic puts Lions in driver's seat
Warriors left on brink of innings defeat as Lions pace attack rolls over batsmen
The Imperial Lions bowlers picked up where they left off on day one as they had the Gbets Warriors reeling on 41 runs for the loss of seven wickets on the day two of their CSA Division One, 4-Day Franchise Series clash at St George's Park on Saturday.
Lions quick Sisanda Magala returned to haunt his former teammates bagging four wickets alongside two by another former Gqeberha-based player Lutho Sipamla and one by Duanne Olivier to leave the hosts on the brink of defeat...
