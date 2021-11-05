Warriors expect Lions to bring their best

Evenly poised and exciting game on the cards, says assistant coach

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



GBets Warriors assistant coach Baakier Abrahams is confident they can make good use of home conditions as they prepare to return to St George’s park for a clash against the Lions in Division 1 of the 4-Day Franchise series on Friday.



Having last played a domestic red ball match at home in December, Abrahams said they always enjoyed playing at home and would be looking to execute their basic principles to achieve a positive outcome...