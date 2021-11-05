Speedster Sipamla puts Lions in control against Warriors

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



A lethal display of pace bowling by Imperial Lions seamer Lutho Sipamla resulted in a monumental batting collapse as the Gbets Warriors were dismissed for 96 runs on day one of their CSA 4-Day Franchise Series clash at St George’s Park on Friday.



The Lions' right arm quick posted career-best figures of six wickets for 34 runs in 17 overs as he dismantled the Warriors batting lineup with his pace and accuracy...