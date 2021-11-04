WATCH | All the feels as Pakistan congratulates Namibia on its journey in the T20 World Cup

A heart-warming video of the Pakistan cricket team surprising the Namibian team in their dressingroom after winning the T20 World Cup match has gone viral.

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared the video on Twitter, where players Mohammad Hafeez, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and Fakhar Zaman could be seen congratulating the Namibian team on their journey in the World Cup.

A Pakistan team official can also be seen sharing encouraging words and applauding Namibia’s efforts, before players of both teams embraced each other.

The video with over a million views was taken after a competitive game in Abu Dhabi.