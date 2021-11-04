Cricket

WATCH | All the feels as Pakistan congratulates Namibia on its journey in the T20 World Cup

Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
04 November 2021
Pakistan players celebrate after recording their first win over India at the World Cup.
Image: @iShaheenAfridi/Twitter

A heart-warming video of the Pakistan cricket team surprising the Namibian team in their dressingroom after winning the T20 World Cup match has gone viral.

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared the video on Twitter, where players Mohammad Hafeez, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and Fakhar Zaman could be seen congratulating the Namibian team on their journey in the World Cup.

A Pakistan team official can also be seen sharing encouraging words and applauding Namibia’s efforts, before players of both teams embraced each other.

The video with over a million views was taken after a competitive game in Abu Dhabi. 

According to the Times of India, on Tuesday, Pakistan became the first team to reach the semifinals after beating Namibia by 45 runs and they managed 144-5 in 20 overs.

On social media, many users from around the world showed love for the Pakistan cricket team for their spirit. Some said the gesture was brilliant sportsmanship. 

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions. 

