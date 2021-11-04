India snap winless streak with victory over Afghanistan

Former champions India snapped their winless streak at the Twenty20 World Cup with a comprehensive 66-run victory over Afghanistan in a Super 12 Group 2 match in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

India batted first for the third consecutive match after Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to field at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Rohit Sharma (74) and KL Rahul (69) shared a 140-run opening stand to lay the foundation for India’s imposing 210/2, the highest total of the tournament.

Afghanistan managed 144/7 in reply but never threatened to reach their target after losing early wickets.

Group leaders Pakistan have booked their semifinal spot and India must win their last two games to have a chance of joining them in the last four.

Earlier on Wednesday, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill’s 56-ball 93 helped them claim a 16-run victory over a spirited Scotland in Dubai and improve their chances of reaching the semifinals.

Asked to bat first, the Black Caps found themselves in a tricky position at 52/3 after the powerplay, with skipper Kane Williamson and Devon Conway falling cheaply, but Guptill and Glenn Phillips helped them reach 172/5 in 20 overs.

In response, Scotland managed 156/5 in 20 overs to hand the Kiwis, who thumped pre-tournament favourites India in their last game, their second victory of the tournament ahead of Super 12 stage matches against Namibia and Afghanistan.

Guptill took the attack to the Scottish bowlers en route to his 18th 50 in T20 internationals, plundering runs largely in the square-leg and midwicket regions with six boundaries and seven hits over the fence.

Clearly struggling in the Dubai heat, he looked poised to bring up his third T20 century while dealing only in big shots after two sixes in Safyaan Sharif's 16th over and another off Alasdair Evans to race into the 90s.

Phillips played his role perfectly on a slow track as he rotated strike regularly during his 33 off 37 balls, before being caught at midwicket by Chris Greaves off paceman Brad Wheal in the 19th over.

That ended the New Zealand pair’s superb 105-run stand for the fourth wicket, before Guptill joined Phillips back in the dugout in the very next ball as he tried to raise the scoring rate further. — Reuters