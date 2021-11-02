Warriors focused on all-round improvement

Assistant coach Abrahams already looking ahead to Lions clash at St George’s Park

GBets Warriors assistant coach Baakier Abrahams believes it was the correct decisions made in the right moments that saw them over the line in a nail-biting win over the Titans in the opening round of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series on Monday.



A wagging Warriors tail proved to be the hosts’ undoing as they made the 140 runs required for victory while losing three of their remaining four wickets. ..