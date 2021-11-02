Proteas pacemen tame Bangladesh Tigers

A menacing Proteas display of fast bowling coupled with some patient batting was enough to see the Proteas take a step closer to the semifinals with a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their Group A super 12 fixture in the T20 World Cup on Tuesday.

The Proteas seamers, Kagiso Rabada up front, followed by Anrich Nortjé were relentless in their destruction of their opponents’ batting line-up taking six wickets between them to limit the Tigers to 84 inside 19 overs on a seamer friendly pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Rabada ripped through the top order to claim three wickets in the space of six balls inside the powerplay to eventually finish with three for 20 while Nortje backed him up with three for eight later on.

In reply, the Proteas, despite a wobble at the top of the order, managed to chase down the score with 39 deliveries remaining.

SA now are second in Group I, ahead of Australia, after their third win in four matches and face table-toppers England in their final group match on Saturday.

Rabada took two quick wickets as he accounted for Naim Sheik for nine, caught by Reeza Hendricks, before he trapped Soumya Sarkar for a first ball duck.

Rabada was back in action in his third over as he sent Muhsfiqur Rahim back to the dugout for the another first ball duck, again caught by Hendricks, as they added a further four runs to end the powerplay on 28/3.