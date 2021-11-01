'Tentative' India blasted after World Cup loss to New Zealand

Former India cricketers lined up to slate Virat Kohli's side after Sunday's crushing eight-wicket defeat by New Zealand left them on the brink of elimination from the Twenty20 World Cup.

India dropped to fifth in Group II, with their semifinal hopes virtually extinguished after managing to muster only 110 for seven when they were put in to bat in Dubai.

Champions at the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, India have not claimed the title since and their batting collapse came in for scathing criticism.