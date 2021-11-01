Proteas can go all the way — Shamsi

After a crucial win over Sri Lanka, player of the match Tabraiz Shamsi says the Proteas are out to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

With both sides needing a victory to keep their qualification hopes alive, SA edged the Lions in a tight finish, winning by four wickets off the penultimate ball.

David Miller crashed two sixes in the final over when SA needed 15 to win to guide the Proteas to victory, with Kagiso Rabada hitting a four to win the game.

And Shamsi, who took three for 17 to restrict Sri Lanka to 142, said all the players were working to deliver the trophy back to SA.

“We’re here to try and win a World Cup for the country, and I want to try and personally contribute as much as I can every game,” Shamsi said.

“My previous game wasn’t as good as I wanted, just working with a bit of a niggle.

“I really wanted to do something special for the bowling unit — every single guy is doing a job for the team.

“There’s a different guy doing the job for the team every game, and today was my day.

“Dwaine Pretorius, KG, Kesh, as well, everyone that takes a ball in their hand, they’re doing a great job.

“Obviously, there’s a World Cup to be won, and how can you not be passionate?”

“I was a bit tense,” captain Temba Bavuma said at the presentation.

“[But] I had lot of confidence in the fact that David was there.

“David hadn’t done that for a long time for us and it was a good time coming.

“He’s probably got the most beautiful swing I’ve seen from a batter, it’s almost like a golf swing.”

For Sri Lanka, they are now unlikely to qualify from group 1 of the Super 12s, having lost to the Proteas and Australia, despite a win over Bangladesh.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who was out for a duck, reflected on the loss: “It’s really emotional as a team because we are a very young team.

“I think we have the most inexperienced side taking part in the tournament.

“As a team who was not doing that well in the past few months, we have grown so well together.

“It’s very emotional, again, but hats off and credit goes to Miller, you know.

“He’s a world-class finisher, and we knew what he could do.

“I think it’s a learning curve for us, and we will come back strong. “

Miller’s heroics came after Pathum Nissanka had scored his highest T20I score of 72 despite not having a consistent partner in Sri Lanka’s innings.

Rajapaksa said: “Hats off to Pathum Nissanka for holding on the innings as batting was not up to standard, but the wicket wasn’t helping the batsmen, as well.

“It’s a great effort that Nissanka batted until the 18th, 17th over and scored 72 runs, a very crucial knock for us.”

Wanindu Hasaranga took a hat-trick in a losing cause as he laid down the gauntlet to Shamsi, who is ranked one place above him in the ICC T20I bowling rankings.

The batting all-rounder said: “Being No 2 in the ICC rankings, he shows what sort of class he had been carrying for the past few years, and he’s a very important part of the team, especially with the ball, but he could be a proper batsman.

“He’s a proper all-rounder.

“I think we could see something better, and he will be very valuable in the future, as well, for Sri Lanka again.” — www.icc-cricket.com, Reuters