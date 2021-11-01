Domingo plots SA’s downfall
Former Proteas coach confident of strong showing from Bangladesh
Gqeberha-born coach Russell Domingo will be plotting SA’s downfall when his Bangladesh Tigers take on the Proteas in their T20 World Cup clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
After narrow losses against Sri Lanka and the West Indies and a defeat against England where they were outclassed, Bangladesh is out of the running for the next stage...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.