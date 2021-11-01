Domingo plots SA’s downfall

Former Proteas coach confident of strong showing from Bangladesh

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Gqeberha-born coach Russell Domingo will be plotting SA’s downfall when his Bangladesh Tigers take on the Proteas in their T20 World Cup clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.



After narrow losses against Sri Lanka and the West Indies and a defeat against England where they were outclassed, Bangladesh is out of the running for the next stage...