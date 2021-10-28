Warriors sharpen swords for longer format

Opening clash against Titans at Centurion will be good opportunity for batsmen, bowlers to test their concentration, says coach

Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



The Warriors’ opening clash against the Titans in Centurion could set the tone for their season as the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series gets under way on Friday, head coach Robin Peterson said.



After a quarterfinal loss against finalists the Dolphins in the CSA T20 Knockout Challenge, Peterson said their focus was now on doing well in the game’s longer format...