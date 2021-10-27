Cricket

LISTEN | ‘We didn’t consult with the team’ — CSA’s Lawson Naidoo

By TImesLIVE - 27 October 2021
The Cricket SA board has ordered that all Proteas team members take the knee in their remaining T20 World Cup matches in the United Arab Emirates.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO/Shutterstock

In the latest episodes of Eusebius on TimesLIVE, our host Eusebius McKaiser is joined by Cricket SA (CSA) board chairperson Lawson Naidoo.

During the controversial conversations Naidoo tries to explain CSA’s decision to make it compulsory for the Proteas to take a knee before their matches in a show of antiracism solidarity.

McKaiser challenged Naidoo to explain what value such symbolism has if it is not voluntary.

Naidoo conceded the moral and political value of symbolism is diminished when it is mandatory.

Naidoo also confirmed this new policy directive had been taken without consulting the players.

