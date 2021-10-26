Lawyer denies allegations of bias from ex-cricketer Mbhalati

David Woodhouse, the lawyer who represented Ethy Mbhalati during the infamous match-fixing scandal, has denied allegations from the former cricketer that the law firm provided him with poor advice and had a “cosy” relationship with investigators.

Woodhouse also denied allegations of procedural unfairness and racial bias during the investigation process that resulted in Mbhalati receiving a 10-year ban for his alleged involvement in the 2015/16 scandal, and agreeing to a sanction agreement with Cricket SA (CSA).

Mbhalati, who was banned along with several other players, gave testimony at the CSA social justice and nation-building (SJN) transformation hearings in July and said “the whole investigation was very biased” and “I was never even served with a formal charge sheet”.

The all-time leading wicket-taker for the Centurion-based Titans alleged that the first and only time he saw the charges against him was when he received and signed a sanction agreement.