CSA board to decide on future of Quinton de Kock for not wanting to take the knee

The Cricket SA (CSA) board will wait for a report from the Proteas management before deciding on the next step after Quinton de Kock withdrew from the team to face the West Indies in the ICC T20 World Cup on Tuesday as he did not want to take the knee.

On Monday morning, CSA released a statement requiring all the Proteas team members to take the knee during the remaining the T20 World Cup matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Shortly before the start of play at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday morning, team management announced that De Kock, who is a crucial member of the team as opening partner to captain Temba Bavuma and wicketkeeper, made himself unavailable due to personal reasons.

De Kock’s place at the top of the order was taken by Reeza Hendricks, who opened with Bavuma, while Heinrich Klaasen assumed the responsibilities of keeping wickets behind the stumps.