EP Cricket family bids farewell to ‘Oom Lou’

Beloved umpire Louis Rautenbach dies of Covid-19 complications at 84

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



The cricket community is mourning the loss of a giant in the game following the death of much-loved umpire Louis Rautenbach.



Known by many as “Oom Lou”, Rautenbach, who was two months away from celebrating his 85th birthday, died on Friday after a short battle with Covid-19-related complications, his son, Basie, said on Monday...