Dolphins see off Warriors in low-scoring affair

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



An unbeaten 98-run partnership between Jason Smith and Keegan Petersen saw the Dolphins to a six-wicket victory over the Warriors in their CSA Provincial T20 Knockout Challenge quarterfinal fixture in Kimberley on Wednesday.



Chasing 128 for victory, a brisk 60 off 41 by Smith and a resilient 38 off 43 by Keegan Petersen was enough to see the Dolphins reach their target with four balls to spare...