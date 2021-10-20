Dolphins see off Warriors in low-scoring affair
An unbeaten 98-run partnership between Jason Smith and Keegan Petersen saw the Dolphins to a six-wicket victory over the Warriors in their CSA Provincial T20 Knockout Challenge quarterfinal fixture in Kimberley on Wednesday.
Chasing 128 for victory, a brisk 60 off 41 by Smith and a resilient 38 off 43 by Keegan Petersen was enough to see the Dolphins reach their target with four balls to spare...
