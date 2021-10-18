Proteas have spin on their minds
Shamsi takes three and Markram makes 48 as SA thump Afghans
The Proteas gave an early indication of their train of thought heading into the ICC T20 World Cup by picking three front-line spinners in the warm-up victory over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj and Bjorn Fortuin all bowled against the Afghans and took five of the eight wickets to fall...
