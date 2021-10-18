PECC have hard work to thank for positive results, Smuts says

Club off to flying start with four wins in first two weeks of competition

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Hollywoodbets Port Elizabeth Cricket Club (PECC) captain Timo Smuts has put his side’s flawless start to the season down to the hard work they put in through the off-season.



Smuts’s side have a 100% record in the EP Club T20 tournament so far, with four wins in the opening two weeks of the competition...