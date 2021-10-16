Jendamark United hope to build on perfect T20 start
Jendamark United Cricket Club got the defence of their EP Club Twenty20 title off to a perfect start with two wins on the opening weekend of the competition.
After a nine-wicket victory against Motherwell Cricket Club, they had a nail-biting five-run triumph over Madibaz 1 to move into top spot in Pool A...
