Explosive Breetzke wants more of the same

Sports reporter



Mercurial Warriors opening batsman Matthew Breetzke hopes to carry on the form that has seen him rocket to the top of the run scorers’ standings in the CSA T20 Knockout Challenge.



The powerful right-hander set Pool D alight with his impressive displays with the bat, scoring three half centuries, including a career-best 80 against provincial rivals Eastern Cape Iinyathi, to help his side qualify for the quarterfinals...