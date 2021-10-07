Qeshile proud of team’s fighting spirit
Gbets Warriors captain Sinethemba Qeshile is proud of how his charges carried themselves in advancing to the quarterfinals of the CSA T20 Knockout Challenge.
The 22-year-old Warriors skipper said the mindset shift of the entire squad was starting to bear fruit and believed it was only the start for his team...
