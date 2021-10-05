Warriors thrash Limpopo to claim bonus point win
The Gbets Warriors got their CSA T20 Knockout Challenge on track with a huge 120-run bonus point victory over the Limpopo Impalas in Kimberley on Tuesday.
Chasing a record 244 to win, the Limpopo outfit never got their run chase going in the right direction as they lost wickets at regular intervals, eventually ending on a paltry 123 for nine...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.