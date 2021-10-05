Warriors thrash Limpopo to claim bonus point win

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



The Gbets Warriors got their CSA T20 Knockout Challenge on track with a huge 120-run bonus point victory over the Limpopo Impalas in Kimberley on Tuesday.



Chasing a record 244 to win, the Limpopo outfit never got their run chase going in the right direction as they lost wickets at regular intervals, eventually ending on a paltry 123 for nine...