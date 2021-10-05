Marais, Malika get Iinyathi off to flying start

Premium Athenkosi Tsotsi

Sports Reporter



A remarkable first-wicket century partnership between Marco Marco Marais and Mncedisi Malika saw the Eastern Cape Iinyathi swiftly dismantled Limpopo Impalas by eight wickets in their opening game of the CSA T20 Knockout in Kimberley on Monday.



The pair powered to a 116-run stand as the Iinyathi successfully chased down their target of 139 with all of 33 balls to spare...