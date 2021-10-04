Warriors brace for CSA T20 Challenge

Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



The Warriors’ preseason preparations have been a learning experience as they head into the opening round of the CSA T20 Knockout Challenge on Monday morning, head coach Robin Peterson said.



The Gqeberha-based side kick off their campaign with a clash against the Rocks on Monday (10am) before taking on the Limpopo Impalas on Tuesday at the same time...