Proteas put spin on World Cup selection

Tabraiz Shamsi to lead attack in ‘well-balanced squad which has all bases covered’

The Proteas have roped in the services of three front-line spinners for their 15-man squad heading to the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman in October.



Unorthodox leftarm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who leads the bowling ICC T20 rankings, will lead the Proteas spin attack and will be assisted by Keshav Maharaj and Bjorn Fortuin...