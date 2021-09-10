Proteas put spin on World Cup selection
Tabraiz Shamsi to lead attack in ‘well-balanced squad which has all bases covered’
The Proteas have roped in the services of three front-line spinners for their 15-man squad heading to the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman in October.
Unorthodox leftarm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who leads the bowling ICC T20 rankings, will lead the Proteas spin attack and will be assisted by Keshav Maharaj and Bjorn Fortuin...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.