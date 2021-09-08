Cricket

Sekhukhune ready to do battle for EP

Former Titans left-hander drawn here by beach and opportunities for fresh challenge

PREMIUM
Amir Chetty Sports reporter 08 September 2021

Eastern Province batsman Kabelo Sekhukhune hopes to bring a positive contribution to the side as he looks ahead to the start of a new era in SA domestic cricket. 

The 24-year-old left-hander wants to become an important cog in the wheel of the coastal side as they go in pursuit of silverware in their new campaign...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained
Suspected killers of Gauteng health department finance official Babita Deokaran ...

Most Read