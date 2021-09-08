Sekhukhune ready to do battle for EP
Former Titans left-hander drawn here by beach and opportunities for fresh challenge
Eastern Province batsman Kabelo Sekhukhune hopes to bring a positive contribution to the side as he looks ahead to the start of a new era in SA domestic cricket.
The 24-year-old left-hander wants to become an important cog in the wheel of the coastal side as they go in pursuit of silverware in their new campaign...
