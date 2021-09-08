Pressure grows on Proteas after series loss in Sri Lanka

Automatic qualification for 2023 ICC World Cup made a bit harder after another ODI series defeat

Proteas head coach Mark Boucher said his side’s slow start to their innings ultimately resulted in the batting collapse that saw them fall to a heavy 78-run defeat to Sri Lanka in the third one-day international in Colombo on Tuesday.



After restricting their hosts to a hard fought 203 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 50 overs, the visitors saw their hopes of a series win evaporate as they slumped to 125 all out as Sri Lanka picked up valuable points in the World Cup Super League...