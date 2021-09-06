Hendricks sets sights on T20 World Cup squad
Players eagerly awaiting naming of team this week
Proteas batsman Reeza Hendricks is back performing for the Proteas again and is now eyeing a spot in the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup later in 2021.
Hendricks was speaking ahead of the series-deciding third one-day international against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.