Proteas captain Temba Bavuma ruled out of Sri Lankan white ball series

The Proteas have suffered a huge injury blow in their limited overs tour of Sri Lanka with news that captain and top order batsman Temba Bavuma has been ruled as a result of a freak accident that resulted in a fractured right thumb.

The incident took place during the opening ODI at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday as the Proteas went on to lose to Sri Lanka by 14 runs to go down 1-0 in the three match series.

Bavuma, who shared an unbeaten 106-run second wicket partnership with Aiden Markram, was forced to retire hurt while looking good on 38 runs after he was struck by a direct hit on his right thumb.

“Bavuma took a direct blow to the thumb during the 26th over of play. He was attempting to avoid a fielder’s throw-in and was unfortunately struck on the right thumb. He subsequently retired hurt two overs later due to persistent discomfort,” said Cricket SA (CSA) in a statement on Friday morning.

“Scans have indicated a fracture and Bavuma will return to SA as soon as possible to consult a specialist. The timelines for return to play will be defined subsequent to that.”

Keshav Maharaj will take over his role as captain in the ODI series and the national selection panel will meet to determine the T20 captain.

The Proteas, who have not won an ODI series in almost two years, are under pressure to win the second ODI on Saturday and level the series with one match remaining next week.