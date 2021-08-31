Allrounder Pretorius pumped for Proteas’ tour of Sri Lanka

Proteas must put off-field drama aside to focus on what will be their last chance to tune up before the T20 World Cup

The Proteas have been in quarantine and training in small groups since arriving in Colombo last week, and allrounder Dwaine Pretorius said the team are preparing as best as they can in a tough bubble environment and unfamiliar conditions ahead of the start of their six-match limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.



The Proteas arrived in the island nation on Thursday for a three-match ODI and three-match T20 series. The action will get under way on Thursday with the first of the three ODIs at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium...