Quick start to T20 important, Smuts says
Eastern Province top-order batsman Jon-Jon Smuts believes the availability of some of SA’s top players for the season-opening CSA T20 Knockout Challenge will make for a very competitive start.
Smuts was speaking to The Herald this week after he was named the Warriors 50-over cricket player of the year...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.