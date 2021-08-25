Embattled Proteas coach Mark Boucher part of team travelling party to Sri Lanka

Embattled Proteas coach Mark Boucher was part of the team’s travelling party that flew out of OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning to Sri Lanka for their limited overs series in Colombo.

Boucher has been in the news over the past few days after he apologised in an affidavit to the CSA’s Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) hearings for his involvement in alleged racial taunts aimed at black former teammates.

The apology, contained in a 14-page affidavit to the SJN Hearings, sparked outrage from some sport fans, leading to furious calls for him to step down or for Cricket SA (CSA) to fire him.

Boucher was responding to allegations made by former Proteas team-mate Paul Adams, who spoke about his experiences in the national team and said the coach was among the players who sang a song that described him as a “brown sh*t”.