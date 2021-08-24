POLL | Should Mark Boucher be sacked as Proteas coach amid racism allegations?

Calls for Proteas coach Mark Boucher to be axed continue to intensify.

An online petition launched after former teammate Paul Adams’ testimony at Cricket SA’s (CSA) transformation hearings last month has so far received 1,700 signatures, with many giving reasons why Boucher should step down or be given the boot.

“We can’t have such people leading our national teams,” wrote Setshaba Mosata.

Banele Lubuzo said discrimination must be dealt with: “Racism and discrimination has [sic] no place in sports.”

Angel Modutwane said: “Racism has no place in SA sports.”

Krish Viranna wrote: "[I] support the removal of Boucher.”