Proteas face tough task against Lankans, says Bavuma

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma believes they possess the tools to overcome a talented Sri Lankan outfit when the two nations face off in a six-match white-ball tour starting in September.

Speaking at a virtual media conference ahead of the team’s departure, Bavuma said he was confident his charges were capable of taming their hosts in their own backyard.

The six matches, all of which will be day/night encounters at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, will give the visitors yet another chance to find their best XI and gain some momentum ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman in October.

Having claimed two series wins in their last two visits to Sri Lanka in 2014 and 2018, the team will be hoping to build on those successes as they vie to make it three series wins at the home of their sub-continental opponents.

“In terms of our preparations, it’s to try to acquaint ourselves to those conditions as much as we can, so that when we get to Sri Lanka, we can play the best type of cricket in those conditions,” the top order batsman said.

“We know that playing in Sri Lanka is not an easy task, whether it is white or red ball cricket, so we will take a lot of confidence in the fact that we have had success in Sri Lanka as a team.

“I think it will be important for this group to understand why it is that we were able to get the positive results and that we try to replicate that type of performance going forward

,” Bavuma said.

With Sri Lankan conditions said to be similar from a spinning point of view to that of the World Cup hosts, Bavuma believes it would be a good test for his players.

“Some of us have played in Sri Lanka, so I guess from an experience point of view, we have that on our side — we expect conditions to be in their favour, far from what we are used to here back home.

.

“Being accustomed to everything about Sri Lanka, the weather, the heat is something we cannot prepare for here in SA, so we will have to work on that in the few days we have in Sri Lanka.

“It is ideal for us to be put under that type of pressure, especially our batters.

“If I look at our performances of late, the bowling group has been very good, they have been stretched and have adapted accordingly.

“Now the batters will also be put into that space where they will have their skills tested and will have to adapt accordingly

,” the right-handed batsman said.

Bavuma said while there was a lot of confidence among his spinners at the moment, he shied away from considering his team as favourites to take the series as they entered the final preparations for the sub- continental battle.

“I definitely have a lot of confidence in our spinners.

“[Having] a guy like [Tabraiz] Shamsi who tops the rankings in T20 stuff at the moment, he is flying high on confidence.

“We also have Kesh [Maharaj] as well and we know what a quality player he is, so with those two spinners, I believe we can more than just compete, but we can dominate in those conditions.

“That’s not forgetting guys like Bjorn Fortuin and George Linde in our resources — I think with those spinners we can definitely compete,” he said.

The Proteas kick off the series with the first of three day/night ODI matches on September 2 before a three- match T20I series from September 10.

HeraldLIVE