Second still has plenty in the tank
There’s lots more to achieve, says Warriors player of the year
Eastern Province batsman Rudi Second believes he still has a few good years of cricket left in him and hopes he can help the side win trophies in the new season.
The 32-year-old right-hand batsman said he still had a few more goals to achieve...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.