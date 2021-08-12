Ex-Gelvandale teammates Prince, Domingo reunited at Bangladesh Cricket

The Gelvandale connection will run strong in Bangladesh cricket with news that Ashwell Prince has joined Russell Domingo’s coaching staff in Dhaka.

WP Cricket Association on Thursday confirmed Prince had resigned from his position as head coach of the team with immediate effect, to take up a permanent role as the batting coach with Bangladesh.

Prince and Domingo were teammates at Gelvandale before each went their respective ways in cricket circles.

Prince, a former WP and Cape Cobras player, took over as head coach of the Cobras during the 2016/2017 season and was also at the helm of the Cape Town Blitz for the first two seasons of the Mzansi Super League.

Prince acknowledged WP for the part they had played in his career.

“I’d like to thank the president and the board of directors of Western Cape Cricket who have entrusted me with the development of some of the country’s most talented young players over the last four years,” Prince said.

“What I will treasure most about my stint as head coach of Cape Cobras and Cape Town Blitz is, along with my coaching staff, assisting six young players to make their international debuts for the Proteas.”

“Albeit that I’m really excited to be joining up with the Bangladesh national team, WP Cricket has been a big part of my career, both as a player and coach, and I will really miss driving into work at the iconic Newlands Cricket Ground,” he said.

“I’d like to wish all the players, staff, the board, all the stakeholders and all the loyal supporters of WP Cricket all the very best for the upcoming season.”

“To the boys, dala (do) what you must,” Prince said.

Domingo said he was thrilled to have the former Proteas left-hander join him.

“I’m really glad to have him on board. We played many games of cricket together at Gelvandale and then against each other when I was coaching the Warriors and he was playing for the Cobras,” Domingo said.

WP Cricket president Ashraf Burns paid tribute to Prince.

“Ashwell was a tough competitor, whether it be as a player or as coach. He has taken many of our younger WP and Cobras players to the next level in their respective careers.

“We thank Ashwell for his service to Western Province and Cape Cobras cricket and wish him all the success with his new role with the Bangladesh team,” Burns said.

WP assistant coach Faiek Davids will act in the position of head coach until a permanent appointment is made.

HeraldLIVE