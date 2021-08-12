Eastern Cape derby highlights CSA’s new competition

The battle for provincial supremacy is set to play out over two action-packed days of cricket after Eastern Cape Iinyathi and the Warriors were drawn together in Pool D of the CSA T20 Provincial Knockout competition starting in September.

Representing the Eastern Province region, the Warriors were grouped with newly named EC Iinyathi (Border), as well as the Limpopo Impalas and The Rocks from Boland over two days in Kimberley in October, it was announced in a virtual launch and draw for the tournament on Wednesday.

Ushering in the new era of domestic cricket in SA, the event will feature all 15 teams from division one and two and the highly talented SA under-19 squad, drawn into four pools of four teams.

Matches will be played in Bloemfontein and Kimberley, with the action getting under way on September 24 and ending on October 22.

Director of cricket Graeme Smith said: “I am sure we are all looking forward to getting our domestic professional cricket up and running again.

“It is indeed the beginning of a new era which will give players the opportunity to compete at the highest level of domestic cricket.

“The inclusion of our national under-19 squad in this tournament provides a great opportunity for them to compete against strong opposition as they prepare for next year’s ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup in the West Indies.”

In Pool A, the Imperial Lions and Six Gun Grill Western Province will put their skills to the test against the hosts Northern Cape Heat and Six Gun Grill South Western Districts.

Pool B sees the Itec Knights and Momentum Multiply Titans face off against KZN Inland’s Hollywoodbets Tuskers and Mpumalanga Rhinos

The SA U19s face a baptism of fire being grouped with the North West Dragons, Hollywoodbets Dolphins and Eastern Storm in Group C.

Pool A fixtures kick off in Kimberley from September 24 to 26 while Pool D fixtures will take place from October 4 to 6 at the same venue.

Bloemfontein will see Pool B action from September 28-30 before finishing the round-robin phase of the competition with Pool C fixtures from October 8 to 10.

The best eight teams, finishing in the top two spots in their respective groups will advance to the final leg of the competition where teams will fight it out for the first bit of silverware of the season.

The draw is:

Pool A: Northern Cape Heat, SWD, Lions, WP

Pool B: Mpumalanga Rhinos, Tuskers, Knights, Titans

Pool C: Easterns, SA U19, NW Dragons, Dolphins

Pool D: EC Iinyathi, Limpopo Impalas, Warriors, The Rocks

HeraldLIVE