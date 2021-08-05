Former CSA CEO Moroe says he was undermined by Proteas bosses‚ Faf du Plessis

Moroe said in early 2019 he got a call from one of the players in the national team. “The first thing he asked me was 'what have you done to these people?'

“I asked what he meant and he said 'the coaching or the management staff as well as the media are after you.'

“The player then told he walked into one of the rooms that was being used by the team management and there was a private meeting happening.

“What was being discussed was the World Cup, and in particular what was in discussion was Plan B‚ which was how to react or what to tell the media and the public should our performances at the World Cup be below par.

“The decision was simple. What this player told me is that he heard one of the guys saying ‘we should blame everything on the CEO, plus our media guys don’t like him anywhere‚ so it will sell’.”

Moroe said he reported the matter to the board‚ who promised to deal with it.

“I thought‚ OK‚ it is fair. Most of the board members were disappointed to say the least to discover such a conversation had happened.

“The decision that the board took immediately was that should the Proteas not perform as expected at the World Cup‚ then everybody would be fired and that the board will talk about this matter in public.