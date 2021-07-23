Master blaster Miller revels in giving it stick for Proteas

Proteas batsman David Miller said it felt great to be able to help his side out of trouble after he batted SA to an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match T20 series against Ireland on Thursday.

In a devastating spell of clean hitting at the Civil Service Cricket Ground in Belfast, Miller hit four boundaries and five sixes in his 44-ball 75, putting the game beyond Ireland, who stuttered to 117 all out.

Walking to the crease with SA on the back foot at 38 for 4, he added 20 runs with Rassie van der Dussen before the latter edged a Josh Little delivery to wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker to leave the visitors reeling on 58 for 5.

Miller and Wiaan Mulder then put on 58 for the sixth wicket before Miller took the charge to the Irish bowlers, smashing four sixes off the final over to take the Proteas’ total to 159 for seven.

Speaking after the match, Miller said it felt great to come in and play his part in a team victory.

“I have to be honest, I haven’t really felt I was out of form.

“I just feel like in T20, the last seven games, if we include the West Indies tour, has been a situation that at times I want to be hard on myself and do better, do well in every game.

“Coming in at number six, there is a particular role that is required. I want to try to make an impact.

“It hasn’t quite worked out at number six lately, but obviously today I had a lot of time.

“We were in a bit of trouble — it is always nice to get the team out of trouble and put us in a great position to actually win,” Miller told the post-match press conference.

He said he had been working hard on his game in training and was in a good space.

“Everyone has been very supportive of each other.

“It has been a long tour but I am just very chuffed to be able to put in a performance like that,” he said.

When asked whether he had any say in where he batted, Miller said that did not faze him and he was just pleased to be able to make positive contributions to the team.

“We have been chatting closely and there is a particular role that is needed going into a World Cup. One would like to bat higher up, and I have mentioned that to [Mark] Boucher and Temba [Bavuma] but at the same time, we’ve got a bigger goal.

“I am a huge team man and I don’t want to go in and just bash my way, saying I want to bat three or four — we have a structure in place and we’re all on the same page.

“I’m not saying it is so hard.

“It is a particular role I need to play, to keep reminding myself that I can do it and to keep thinking I am out of form is not the right approach ... it is more about the impact and strike rate I have at the back end,” the former Dolphins batsman said.

The final match in the series gets under way at 5pm on Saturday at the same venue.