Peterson excited by EP’s talented youngsters

Coach believes mix of youth and experience will boost their upcoming campaign

Eastern Province coach Robin Peterson believes the young players in his squad are ready to show they have the skills to make a positive contribution to the team when the new domestic season gets under way later in 2021.



In keeping with the tradition that has been seen in the team in recent seasons, the squad is again laden with a myriad of young stars ready to help EP return to the top. ..