Cricket

Gqeberha matric one of three EP players in team

Stephenson looking forward to national U19 camp

Subhead to go here

PREMIUM
Amir Chetty Sports reporter 16 July 2021

Gqeberha cricketer Joshua Stephenson is looking forward to meeting up with his fellow SA U19 teammates when they get together for the national camp in the city next month. 

Stephenson was selected for the squad alongside fellow EP cricketers and friends Jade Smith and George van Heerden...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

WATCH | That council 'water jug' brawl
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?

Most Read