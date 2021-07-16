Gqeberha matric one of three EP players in team

Stephenson looking forward to national U19 camp

Gqeberha cricketer Joshua Stephenson is looking forward to meeting up with his fellow SA U19 teammates when they get together for the national camp in the city next month.



Stephenson was selected for the squad alongside fellow EP cricketers and friends Jade Smith and George van Heerden...