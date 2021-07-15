Phangiso says there were players in the Proteas who wielded so much power they couldn't be dropped

“If you look at our current spinners all around the world, these numbers are international standards.”

Phangiso said black players do not get a fair chance to flourish as opposed to their white counterparts. He said black players are always made scapegoats and dropped from the team at the first opportunity.

“In every team there is always a scapegoat. There are always those easy guys to drop,” Phangiso told the inquiry hearings.

“If you look the team we had, we had Dale Steyn, one of the best in the world, Morne Morkel, we had all these fast guys that I think, for the coach, it wasn’t an easy decision for him to say, ‘I am going to drop Steyn for the good of the team.

“Who is the easiest scapegoat that we know is not going to complain or cause commotion? He is going to keep quiet and go to his room, oh, and it is Phangiso.

“A whole lot of players who were involved in my team, with respect to them, those guys had so much power that if you don’t play them, they could easily just say, you know what, I have had enough and I am going to play county cricket or I am going to just concentrate on IPL.

“Those were the 'can’t touch guys' and in every team there are guys like that around the country.”

Phangiso said even in conditions where the team needed to field two to three spinners, places such as in the sub-continent where spin reigns supreme, the Proteas team management and selectors always went with Imran Tahir as the lone spinner.

“We never play the right people at specific conditions because they are untouchable players who could not be dropped.

“There was a time when your current [Proteas] coach Mark Boucher was going through a rough patch, which every player can go through.

“You get your scapegoats and unfortunately I was one of them. Who is easier to drop, Steyn or Phangiso? It is definitely Phangiso because a coach knows Steyn is not going to take that nonsense.”

Phangiso said throughout the hardships in his Proteas career he felt there was no one to talk to when he was unfairly discriminated against.

“To be honest in my playing time I didn’t feel like I could turn to anyone because the convener of selectors Linda Zondi, who is a black African man, if that was done under his watch, who else are you going to talk to?