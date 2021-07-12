Grey High cricketer hopes to use SA U19 as stepping stone

Grey High cricketer training hard ahead of the national at St George’s Park

PREMIUM

Grey High cricketer Jadé Smith hopes his experiences with the national U19 squad will help catapult his career to new heights.



With only a limited amount of cricket being played due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 18-year-old is continuing to put in the work ahead of the national at St George’s Park in August. ..