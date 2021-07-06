An ankle injury has ruled Sisanda Magala out of the squad to play Ireland in a full white-ball tour series which includes three ODI and three Twenty20 matches in Belfast and Dublin.

The big fast bowler‚ known as the best death overs specialist in the country‚ suffered injury to his left ankle during the squad’s preparations in the West Indies.

“The projected recovery time is three to four weeks‚” Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a short statement‚ adding that left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks has been retained from the West Indies tour.