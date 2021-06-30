Graeme Smith: Goolam Rajah ‘a father figure who looked after the players like his own’

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has paid tribute to the late former men’s national team logistics and team manager Goolam Rajah.

Rajah died this week aged 74, having been hospitalised with Covid-19.

CSA acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki said Rajah’s passing was a sad day for South African cricket.

“Goolam was a very special human being who has touched so many lives in a positive way in the 30 years we have enjoyed being a democratic cricket organisation‚” Moseki said.

“We all have our special memories of him, which we will treasure. He was truly a man who gave a great deal to the game of cricket and to everybody involved in it.

“I extend our deepest condolences to his wife‚ Shaheda‚ popularly known to us all as Poppy‚ his children‚ Mohammed Faeez and Zuraida‚ his extended family‚ his friends and colleagues, both in the game of cricket and in the wider society.”

“Goolie”‚ as he was affectionately known in the cricket fraternity‚ worked for CSA for close to two decades and in that time saw 107 players represent the Proteas in more than 600 matches.

Rajah served on the inaugural Gauteng Cricket Board and was also a senior provincial selector and co-opted on to the Transvaal Cricket Board executive at the time of the unity negotiations.